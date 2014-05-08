Now Watch Cable TV for Free from AntennaDeals.com

Flint, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- AntennaDeals.com is a way to provide customers with the option of watching their favorite shows for free, in HD Quality. This is already very popular all across America, with more and more homes installing antennas from AntennaDeals.com and watching shows from networks like NBC, FOX, CBS, ABC, PBS, THE CW, QUBO, TELEMUNDO, UNIVISION, RTV, THIS TV, ION, ME TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL and many more, and all for free, in HD. Viewers can enjoy up to 20 channels free in HD Quality, depending on their location though.



Once installed, the interface would look like any other satellite or cable box. Channel lineup, date and time, and information on what is playing currently and future schedule are all part of the interface. The compatibility of the antennas purchased at AntennaDeals.com is extremely high. The antenna works on any standard or HDTV. The antenna adjusts quickly to any changes and signals, and works without a glitch across USA, Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia, to name a few. It also works with both analog and digital signals.



It can be installed anywhere, and it is quite convenient because it does not need an external power supply. It can be installed up to 200 feet away, even in an attic. The AntennaDeals.com antennas support multiple TVs. It initially has provision for two TVS, but up to 8 can be added using a splitter.



In addition to this, the installation is very easy and it is not complex at all. Customers can start to enjoy this within a few minutes, and do not need technical knowledge to operate this. All orders placed on AntennaDeals.com are shipped within 24 hours of the order being placed, so the delivery time is a maximum of five business days. All these features and many more make AntennaDeals.com a preferred website.



For more information and to order, visit http://www.antennadeals.com/



About Antenna Deals

Antenna Deals is a leading provider of HDTV, which enables users to watch their favorite TV channels for free, in HD Quality. They have been in business for 15 years. Founded in 2003, they have been rated the #1 antenna site. They deal in indoor and outdoor HDTV Antennas and their parts and accessories.



Media Contact:

Mike Monroe

FM 2493 346 Box #450

Flint

Texas

United States

support@antennadeals.com

903921413