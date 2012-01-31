NowForce Secures a $4 Million Financing Round to Expand Global Sales & Marketing of its Mobile Command & Control Solutions

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- NowForce, a leader in cloud-based command and control solutions, announced today that it has closed a $4 million financing round led by Indigo Strategic Partners and Winnovation. With thousands of active users, the company has quickly emerged as a frontrunner in on-demand emergency response mobile applications.



NowForce will deploy the capital to further its sales and marketing in North America, Europe and Africa. In connection with the funding, Dorian Barak, Managing Partner of Indigo Strategic Partners, and Barak Ben-Eliezer, Founder and CEO of Winnovation, will join NowForce’s Board of Directors.



“This funding is a great vote of confidence in the company’s vision and path to becoming the premier provider of on-demand command and control solutions, and will give us the ability to immediately implement our ambitious growth plans,” said Assaf Shafran, Founder and CEO of NowForce. “As the leading innovator in this emerging market space, we plan to use the funding to invest heavily in ensuring the continued success of our current customers and to further accelerate our customer acquisition efforts and entry into new geographies.”



Every day, more emergency response organizations, security companies, and government agencies discover NowForce’s powerful and easy-to-use cloud-based solutions, and learn how its innovative per-user subscription model makes cutting-edge technology available to organizations of all sizes and budgets.



“NowForce is creating an impressive footprint within the dispatch and command and control market,” said Ari Harow, Managing Partner of Indigo Strategic Partners. “We are optimistic about NowForce’s expansion goals and the overall growth trajectory of this category.” Winnovation’s Barak Ben-Eliezer added that “NowForce is redefining the way emergency response and security organizations operate, directly impacting the effectiveness or their response and the efficiency of their operations.”



About NowForce

Founded in 2008 by Anshel Pfeffer, Jonathan Bendheim and Assaf Shafran, NowForce is a leader in on-demand emergency response mobile applications, transforming standard mobile phones into life-saving networks. NowForce’s user friendly and cost-effective solutions ensure optimum quality and rapid response for every type of agency regardless of size or scope, including EMS, fire, military, police, security, and volunteer organizations. With its state-of-the-art SaaS (software-as-a-service) model plugging into responders’ existing GPS-enabled mobile phones, responders––whether in-vehicle, on-foot or off-duty––are always connected to their network. For more information, visit: http://www.nowforce.com



About Indigo Strategic Partners

Indigo Strategic Partners was established to take advantage of the broad investment opportunities presented by the Israeli security, safety and defense sector, and other strategic sectors in which Israel is a proven leader. Indigo is an investment group targeting primarily small to medium sized companies with products and services that detect, prevent, defend against or assist in the recovery from threats to individuals, facilities, enterprises and infrastructure. Indigo partners with strong management teams that benefit from its international network of financial, governmental, security, technology, and marketing professionals.