NPDN Offers Combined Private Duty Nursing and in Home Care for Seniors in Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Within the last five years, the phrase “private duty” is getting more buzz. As more families have come to value in-home care for their elderly loved ones, home care associations have grown exponentially. The market has even seen growth in the number of companies providing private duty consultation services for home care associations, whereas five years ago, that concept did not exist. Private duty nursing professionals, including home health aides, companions, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses have become an integral part of the home care business model. Nightingale Private Duty Nursing (NPDN) a local, non-profit organization in Vero Beach, has emerged as a leader in the field, combining private duty nursing with standard senior care to assist with the day-to-day duties of independent living.



This trend has provided more options for baby boomers looking to secure elder care for their parents and relatives. The senior care field has seen companies offering a combination of private duty and homecare services. Some, like NPDN, even provide private duty services to seniors in care facilities. When used to supplement the care received in a facility, private duty nurses can provide a level of service superior to the ratios typically offered to residents. NPDN states that a number of their clients choose this option in order to reduce the patient-caregiver ratio and to ensure that their loved ones get personalized service, even when they can no longer remain in their homes. Patient-caregiver ratios in some assisted living facilities can reach 1:13.



NPDN’s “Aging in Place” Model Becomes Most Sought After Senior Care Option



NPDN acknowledges the advantages of receiving in-home elder care, or “aging in place.” It notes that its clients are happier. They’re more comfortable and feel more independent. Patients who choose to stay in their homes experience fewer medical complications, enjoy a greater quality of life than their counterparts in assisted living facilities, and report a greater sense of happiness overall. Private duty nursing and in-home senior care provides the specialized medical and support services seniors require while preserving their independence. The tone of the at-home environment also fosters more cooperative relationships with care staff. This can be important considering that the average time spent receiving senior care services, whether at home or in a facility, is 3-5 years.



One way that NPDN makes aging in place a reality for its clients is by cooperating with other agencies to provide care for senior clients. NPDN works with programs like Medicare and the Veterans Aid and Attendance to secure financial assistance for patients. These kinds of efforts have made aging in place a feasible option for families.



About Nightingale Private Duty Nursing

Founded in 1998, Nightingale Private Duty Nursing has grown from a staff of 10 to a community of over 200 caregivers. Licensed by the State of Florida and accredited by the Joint Commission, NDPN is committed to providing comprehensive senior care services both in the home and in hospital or facility settings. A part of the VNA team since 2008, NPDN proudly provides in-home senior care in Vero Beach . They also provide elder care in Indian River County and to the residents of south-central Brevard and northern St. Lucie.



Contact Details:

Name: Nightingale Private Duty Nursing

Address: 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Phone: 772.202.3478

Email: info@npdn.com

Website: http://npdn.com