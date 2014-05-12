Nplustwo.com Announces the Most Competitively-Priced Samsung Galaxy S5 Cases

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Nplustwo.com is a very popular ecommerce shopping portal amongst shoppers for lifestyle goods and products. Presently, the retailer has announced very attractive reasonable prices for its entire range of Samsung Galaxy S5 cases.



Check out the costs of the various Galaxy S5 cases at http://www.nplustwo.com



The collection includes an entire range of trendy cases from silicone cases to flip cases in a range of exciting color choices like black, white, blue, brown, red, pink and more in different patterns like leopard prints, rainbow stripes, two tone stripes, nautical maps and more to appeal to shoppers with different tastes. The prices of different cases are in the range of $7.99 - $39.99.



Talking about the low prices of cases, the marketing head of the company stated - “We, at Nplustwo.com, have always strived to offer the best possible prices to our customers in order to benefit them. Our attractive prices and quality are the aspects that have contributed to our reputation in the e-commerce shopping market today. We are delighted to announce the special rates on Samsung Galaxy S5 cases and invite shoppers to make the most of this offer.”



As an icing on the cake, this special price is further topped with a limited time offer of free gift package ($30 value) for every purchase of mobile phone cases or covers. This package includes a compatible screen protector, home button decal sticky label collection, a dust plug, a stylus pen and a premium wipe to clean the screen.



The marketing head also went to say -“We are also offering a surprise free gift package with every purchase of cell phone cases or covers, giving more to our customers to benefit from. We assure all our customers of the best prices for all the lifestyle products that they buy from us.”



Customers who want to get the best deal for their purchase of Samsung Galaxy S5 cases can log on to the website of Nplustwo.com and avail the offer.



About Nplustwo.com

Nplustwo.com is a New York based global online retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products at the most reasonable costs.



Log on to http://www.nplustwo.com/ for more info.