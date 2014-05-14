Nplustwo.com Introduces a New Line of Affordably-Priced Trendy iPad Cases

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Nplustwo.com is one of the leading global ecommerce retailers that have been actively delivering an exclusive collection of high-end lifestyle goods at reasonable prices to the online shoppers. The web shopping portal has now introduced a new range of highly stylish protective covers and cases for iPad at modest prices.



Get to know more about the exciting deals and check the new range by logging on to http://www.nplustwo.com/catalog-2-topic.html



Starting from the basic velvet iPad pouches priced at just $5.99 to high-end genuine leather ones priced at $49.99, there’s one to meet the budget and design needs of every iPad owner. Each of the cases has been designed in a trendy way combining the latestpatterns and attractive color combinations.



Announcing the launch of new iPad cases collection, the marketing head of Nplustwo stated -“Nplustwo is glad to announce the launch of new collection of iPad cases and covers, which will be a value addition to our existing range. Each of them is affordably priced, and these covers are creating a furor in the market! Grab any of these cases at discounted prices while the stocks last.”



What makes shopping for the new iPad cases from Nplustwo.com even more exciting is the attractive offer, which entitles every customer to a free gift package with every iPad case, including a compatible screen protector and other add-ons for the iPad’s total care.



Elaborating on this offer, the marketing head went on to say -“Nplustwo not only always offers impressive discounts on purchases, but also regularly comes up with such offers, to offer a bang for the buck to the customers. With this new offer, shoppers can get much more than just an iPad case for the money they spend. But, this is a limited period offer – so hurry up!”



Customers can explore the new assortment of stylish iPad cases and covers on Nplustwo.com



About Nplustwo.com

Nplustwo.com is a global ecommerce wholesaler and retailer of a wide range of lifestyle products, including cell phone accessories, car interior decoration, garden supplies, gifts, fashion accessories, school supplies, and other home supplies.



Log on to www.nplustwo.com for more info, and to take a look at the latest range of iPad cases.