Nplustwo.com Offers Free Gift Package with Every Purchase of Smartphone and iPad Cases

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Nplustwo.com is an international online wholesale and retail firm that sells a wide range of lifestyle products. The e-commerce portal has now announced a free gift package worth $30 with every purchase of smartphone, ipad, and ipad mini covers.



To avail the offer, book your order now at http://www.nplustwo.com/catalog-2-topic.html



The free package will include a compatible screen protector plus a range of home button decal sticky label, a dust plug, a premium wipe for cleaning the screen, and a stylus pen. Furthermore, buyers can also enjoy free shipping.



Making the announcement at a press event, the marketing manager of the company stated - “We are pleased to announce this exclusive offer for Nplustwo.com customers who buy cell phone or iPad cases or covers. We have been regularly providing such amazing offers to the benefit of our customers. Make the most of this deal and get comprehensive care solutions for your cell phone in the form of free gifts.”



This free gift package offer is valid starting from April 14, 2014 in the United States only. No promo code is needed; the free gift will be automatically added to the order. The elegant cases and covers for cell phones or iPads are available in a range of exciting colors to choose from.



Speaking further about Nplustwo.com, the marketing manager was quoted as saying - “Established in the year 2013, Nplustwo.com has offered shoppers a very convenient way to shop for a wide selection of lifestyle products at highly attractive prices. On top of this, we also offer occasional deals and discounts that are very lucrative.”



Shoppers looking forward to purchase iPad or cell phone cases or covers can take advantage of this offer and shop at Nplustwo.com.



About Nplustwo.com

Based in New York, Nplustwo.com is a leading global e-commerce wholesaler and retailer of lifestyle products, all priced at reasonable costs.



Log on to http://www.nplustwo.com/ for more info.