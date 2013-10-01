NPT Quick House Sale Provides Fast and Convenient Way to Sell a House in London

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- If a seller is looking for a quick house sale, he must avail the specialized services of sites and agencies that can sell property fast and make the whole process completely hassle free.



The seller can easily fill a simple online form intending for a quick house sale on a reputed site and they revert with an immediate and attractive cash offer. By getting in touch with one of their sales advisors a house sale can be surely expedited.



Some reputed companies allow to sell house quickly, as quickly as within a week’s time. The owner of the property is made to quickly discuss his/her specific requirements and achieve a fast property sale.



The conventional methods used to sell a home are not only time consuming but also work out to be more expensive. Selling on the open market also comes with its additional stressors. Whereas using these services a house can be sold soon regardless of the condition of the property.



Additionally these sites also ensure the seller a host of financial benefits including no legal or Estate Agent fees. No time is wasted on marketing and waiting for potential buyers.



If a seller wants to sell house fast London a company that understand the trends of the local market and pays the best prices must be chosen. Good companies also pay cash and can complete the transaction within a time limit suited to the owner. They guide the seller through our process of selling a house fast in London and offer a no obligation service generating a genuine cash offer quickly. All their dealings are straightforward and transparent.



About NPTquickhousesale.uk

National Property Trade has over a decade’s experience in investing and developing property across the UK. They are a leading property buyer and have huge venture capital behind them which enables them to offer any vendor a helping hand to achieve a quick property sale. Their team of sale negotiators is highly motivated and friendly and skilled.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Cormac Henderson

Contact Email: sales@nationalpropertytrade.com

Complete Address - 3 Leeward House, Plantation Wharf, London, SW11 3TX.

Contact Phone - 0800 298 3140

Website: http://www.nptquickhousesale.co.uk/