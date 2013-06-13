NRASInvestors.com.au Shows How to Earn Tax Free Income with New National Rental Affordability Scheme

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Housing is in high demand in Australia. Whether buying a home or renting a condo, Australians across the country are feeling the pinch. That’s why the government recently unveiled a plan in 2008 called the National Rental Affordability Scheme which aims to provide affordable housing by incentivizing property owners.



At NRASInvestors.com.au, visitors can learn everything they need to know about NRAS. The website features a detailed explanation of how NRAS works and how investors can use the program to their advantage. Specifically, NRAS encourages the building of new homes by rewarding the investors who built the homes. Investors receive a tax advantage as well as an annual $10,350 payment for being part of the program.



NRAS was designed to break the cycle that Australian investors typically follow, where they build a property and rent it out at the current market price. Instead, NRAS lowers rental rates while subsidizing the difference to property owners. The goal is to create more affordable housing for hardworking families across Australia.



The subsidy provided by the government doesn’t just help property investors break even; it actually helps them make more money from their investment. A spokesperson for NRASInvestors.com.au explains how that works:



“Typically, the rental return on a property in Australia right now is around 5%. With NRAS properties, we see that return increase to 7% due to the extra $10,000 per year in tax-free grants. That is a significant increase and it’s something on which investors across Australia are capitalizing every day.”



Investors who are ready to create an NRAS investment property, or learn more about NRAS properties in their area can fill out a simple form at the NRASInvestors.com.au website. That form simply asks for a name, email address, and phone number. NRASInvestors.com.au promises to provide an end-to-end solution that connects NRAS investors with the properties they need.



NRAS is currently in Round 5 of allocations, which ends on August 6 2013. Round 5 seeks to allocate 10,000 incentives for dwellings. Those ready to learn more about NRAS and how they can use the program to generate more income from a property investment can visit NRASInvestors.com.au for all the information they need.



NRASInvestors.com.au is a property investment website that explains how Australia’s National Rental Affordability Scheme works. NRAS is a new type of subsidized housing project that rewards property investors who provide affordable housing. Investors receive over $10,000 per year along with tax advantages, making it a lucrative investment opportunity for people across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.nrasinvestors.com.au