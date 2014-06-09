NRCME PREP Opens Doors to Medical Examiners Seeking Certification

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- NRCME PREP, an online educational resource aimed at those preparing for the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners exam, is now available to health professionals. Based at http://www.nrcmeprep.com/, the website is the only online source of practice tests for the examination and includes a variety of study guides and training materials. Many of these resources are available free of charge to visitors after a simple registration process.



"This is a busy time for the physicians tasked with making sure that the nation's commercial drivers are healthy enough to live up to their responsibilities," company representative Joe Chen stated, "and we're here to help qualified medical examiners become certified." New Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations resulted in the creation of the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners, a centralized listing of those deemed fit to assess the health qualifications of commercial drivers in the United States. Although many expect that the regulations will result in greater safety for travelers on the nation's roadways, the transition has meant that even physicians with many years of experience vetting commercial drivers have had to study to pass the new examination. As the new regulations went into effect on May 21, 2014, only practicing, qualified medical examiners who have passed the test and gained entry into the registry may now issue approvals for drivers they examine.



"As with any such test, the NRCME exam comes with its own focuses and quirks," Chen continued, "and NRCME PREP is the best way to prepare. Between our practice tests and training materials, health professionals can be assured of having all of the help they might need." Practice tests are considered by many specialists to be a critical tool when it comes to preparing for standardized examinations like the NRCME. NRCMEPREP is the only online source for such tests, making it an especially important and helpful resource for busy doctors and other state-qualified medical examiners who wish to be able to participate in the program. In addition, the company offers extensive training materials which provide all of the background material necessary to succeed on the test, as well as guides which convey proven strategies. All told, it is the most comprehensive resource for those studying for the test and offers some of the highest quality materials available anywhere.



About NRCME PREP

The premier destination for National Registry of Certified Medical Examiner exam preparation, NRCME PREP offers practice tests, training materials, and study guides which can help lead to certification. Created by industry professionals with a thorough knowledge of the relevant FMCSA regulations, the site hosts the most complete and best-designed collection of such resources.