NRD Studios Looks to Kick Start Their Kickstarter

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- On June 26, 2013 NRD Studios listed a project on Kickstarter in hopes to get enough funds to help them finish creating their fantasy game. Champions of Demah, a RTS Action Hybrid, that promises to be the first of its kind. In order to finish Champions of Demah they need to reach 100,000 euros by July 26, 2013. Not only do you get to help by pledging, but you receive rewards for doing so. What you receive will depend on what you pledge. With the highest pledge you get an all-expense paid trip to Sweden with a chance to work with the creators at NRD studios and help develop something in the game.



Champions of Demah is a RTS/3rd person action hybrid multiplayer game. Up to 32 players can play online with their Mac or Windows computer. The game takes place in a fantasy world where two brothers are fighting to take over the kingdom. Your role is to create armies and lead them into battle as the champions. It has a long list of features like multi-map mode, interactive map, and 9 playable classes, just to name a few. They will release more info on the game throughout the campaign.



Champion of Demah has already gained support from gaming websites. Gamershell.com said, “Hundreds of abilities and skills, playable classes and deep customization option.” And GR gammerrules.com said, “The gameplay and the mixed styles look interesting enough to grant it a fantastic audience.” So, when pledging and backing Champions of Demah you have an opportunity not to only help them fund it, but to be a part of the game itself.



Visit their crowdfunding campaign here: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1986478987/champions-of-demah-0



