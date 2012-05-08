NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Certain officers and directors at NRG Energy Inc are currently under investigation in connection with Medicaid programs



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain directors and officers at Universal NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) owed to NYSE:NRG stockholder.



NRG Energy Inc reported that its annual Revenue rose from $6.88billion in 2008 to $9.07billion in 2011. However its Net Income fell from $1.22billion in 2008 to $197million in 2011 and NYSE:NRG shares declined from almost $29 in fall 2009 to as low as $14.34 per share on April 16, 2012.



