NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Belgium - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Belgium" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- At the end of 2012, more than one year after the smoking ban in cafes/bars, the local Foundation Against Cancer was not the only one to be satisfied by the ban on smoking in cafes/bars. In 2011, manufacturers of NRT smoking cessations aids despaired to see that Belgium was one of the last bastions where smoking was still allowed in cafes/bars and nightclubs. However, after years of waiting, the smoking ban became total in summer 2011. Against all expectations, according to the local Foundation...
Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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