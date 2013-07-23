"NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Israel" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Anti-smoking laws covering public places are fairly new in Israel, as less than a decade ago smoking was legally permitted everywhere. In 2012 the law was made stricter, with smoking in open public spaces, such as train platforms and bus stations, made illegal, while restaurants and coffee shops became legally limited to a smoking space of only 15 sq m. In banqueting halls and gardens hosting wedding receptions, the smoking area is limited to a maximum of 25% of the total number of seats.
Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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