NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Pakistan - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Pakistan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Due to the global rumours about the ineffectiveness of nicotine patches and the local belief that no smoking cessation aid was better than quitting on one's own, demand for OTC smoking cessation aids continue to remain negligible in Pakistan. Furthermore, young consumes opting for smoking are not fully aware of the potential side effects of their lifestyle habit and hence are unwilling to quit until communicable health ailments arise. Furthermore, the majority of the Pakistani population is...
Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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