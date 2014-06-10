Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Portugal", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- While the total number of smokers in Portugal has slowly been increasing since 2010, up from 1.74 million in 2010 to 1.75 million in 2013 according to Euromonitor International data, many Portuguese smokers are still attempting to quit their smoking habits. However, the economic crisis and the concomitant decline recorded in average disposable income levels resulted in Portuguese smokers having only limited financial ability to purchase products which can help them give up smoking such as NRT, with many of them attempting to stop smoking without the assistance of NRT smoking cessation aids. There is a general consensus among the companies involved in NRT smoking cessation aids that the major difference between 2012 and 2013 is that Portuguese smokers are now prepared to go cold turkey and stop smoking without the use of NRT smoking cessation aids at least twice before purchasing products which can help them to deal with their nicotine cravings. According to Portuguese pharmacists, due to high cost of NRT smoking cessation aids, Portuguese smokers generally prefer to try to stop smoking on their own before investing in NRT smoking cessation aids.
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Competitive Landscape
NRT smoking cessation aids is a highly concentrated category in Portugal and there are no domestic players present, not to mention very few brands: only Niquitin, Nicotinell and Nicorette offer NRT smoking cessation aids to help consumers to quit smoking. Janssen-Cilag Farmac?utica Lda remained the leading player in NRT smoking cessation aids in 2013 with its Nicorette brand claiming a 51% value share in 2013. Nicorette is present in gum, lozenges and patches and remained the only brand present in NRT lozenges in Portugal in 2013.
Industry Prospects
Despite the adverse economic situation which is expected to prevail in Portugal during the forecast period, there remains a need for innovation in NRT smoking cessation aids. Following the successful launch of e-cigarettes in Portugal towards the end of the review period, the main companies producing NRT smoking cessation aids are expected to invest in developing some kind of inhaler with similar characteristics to e-cigarettes. As the number of social smokers in Portugal is high, this type of device would allow smokers to quit smoking without diminishing their social life.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids industry in Portugal with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
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