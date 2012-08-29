NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in South Korea - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- NRT smoking cessation aids increased in value by 3% in 2011 thanks to rising demand for NRT gum and NRT patches. As the number of South Koreans attempting to give up smoking increased in 2011, demand for NRT smoking cessation aids also increased. NRT smoking cessation aids retail value sales increased to Won10.9 billion, with NRT gum and NRT patches remaining the dominant categories.
Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
