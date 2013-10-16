NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Switzerland - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Switzerland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Around a quarter of the Swiss adult population were smokers in 2012. In Switzerland the number of cigarettes smoked is still fairly high compared with in other European countries. However, there are a number of initiatives against smoking in Switzerland. The federal office of health started a new "SmokeFree" campaign against smoking in 2011. Such prevention measures further reduced the number of smokers in Switzerland. There are continued demands from Swiss consumers for a further and stricter...
Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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