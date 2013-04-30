"NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Venezuela" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The main factor driving sales in NRT smoking cessation aids was product availability. The only brand present, Pharmacia Corp's Nicorette (GBO Johnson & Johnson), registered severe shortages in 2012 as a result of import obstacles. Under the regulatory context imposed by the Venezuelan government, players have to obtain approvals to obtain foreign currency for imports. Procedures of importers before government entities became more difficult year by year as the government created new rules and...
Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
