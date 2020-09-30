NS8 Inc. Former Employee Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by NS8 Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Former employees of NS8 Inc. should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by NS8 Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On September 11, 2020, it was reported that just months after raising over $100 million from venture capital investors, NS8 Inc, laid off hundreds of employees after informing them it was under investigation for fraud.



On September 17, 2020 the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York announced that the founder and CEO of NS8, Inc. was arrested and charged with securities fraud scheme. In the announcement FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said, among other things, that "Rogas allegedly raised millions of dollars from investors based on fictitious financial affirmations, and in the end, walked away with nearly $17.5 million worth of that money."



