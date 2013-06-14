Dallas Symposium to Discuss NSA Spying on Americans

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Liberty Master Mind LLC (Liberty Mastermind Symposium - http://www.LibertyMastermind.us) Thought leaders from 15 alternative media websites will converge in Dallas June 29th for a one day symposium to discuss domestic spying on U.S. Citizens, a repeat of the 2008 economic collapse, and other “unthinkable” outcomes that could result from a growing loss of personal and economic freedom.



Crime, rapid onset poverty, increased NSA spying on U.S. Citizens, food rationing, prescription drug shortages, bank failures, hyperinflation, transportation shutdowns, utility disruptions, gas lines, massive unemployment and martial law are but a few of the outcomes that could result from a repeat of the 2008 U.S. economic collapse.



“Liberty is under assault,” says Kerry Lutz, the symposium producer and host of FinancialSurvivalNetwork.com. “People are flying in from all over North America to hear leading experts discuss the ‘unthinkable outcomes’ an accelerated financial collapse will have on their personal and economic liberty.”



“Defining problems and framing solutions is the goal of the symposium,” stated Robert Ian, one of the conference speakers, whose focus is turning rapid change into new opportunities (ConquerChange.com). Our roster of speakers has a combined audience of nearly one million readers, listeners and viewers and that number is growing.”



The Symposium begins Friday night June 28th with a special “night-before” reception and dinner. Guests will enter the reception through a private receiving line where they will meet and shake hands with each of the speakers and panelists. Following dinner, a special keynote speaker will conclude the event and set the stage for Saturday’s Symposium. A private screening of “Silver Circle” will conclude the evening – SilverCircleMovie.com



The lineup of speakers includes:



Martin Armstrong – ArmstrongEconomics.com



Kerry Lutz – FinancialSurvivalNetwork.com



Robert Ian – ConquerChange.com



Chris Duane – Dont-Tread-On.me



David Morgan - Silver-Investor.com



Bill Murphy – Gata.org



Jeff Berwick – DollarVigilante.com



Andy Hoffman – MilesFranklin.com



John Rubino – DollarCollapse.com



Michael Krieger – LibertyBlitzKrieg.com



Jay Taylor – MiningStocks.com



Elijah Johnson – FinanceAndLiberty.com



Mickey Fulp – MercenaryGeologist.com



Aaron Clarey – CaptainCapitalism.Blogspot.com



Gary Gibson – DollarVigilante.com



Jerry Robinson – FTMDaily.com



Pasha Roberts – SilverCircleMovie.com



Lindsay Hall – RMBgroup.com



Kevin Drost – owingsmetals.com



The RMB Group (Rutsen Meier Belmont Group – RMBgroup.com) is the Diamond Sponsor of the Liberty Mastermind Symposium and their Chief Market Strategist, Lindsay Hall, will be speaking.



Owings Metals is the Gold Sponsor of the Liberty Mastermind Symposium and their Head of Trading and Operations, Seth Peretzman, will be speaking.



The Symposium will be held Friday night and all day Saturday, June 28 and 29, 2013, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dallas. Registration for the Symposium is $249 per person and includes breakfast and lunch. The Friday night reception and dinner is $99.00 per person. If you register for both the dinner and symposium you will receive a one ounce silver coin. Registrations received after June 20th will be $50 more. You can register online at: http://www.LibertyMastermind.us



