NSW Promotes Winter Wonderland of Events

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- From blockbuster sporting events to music, food and cultural festivals, NSW during Winter will be a hive of activity and loads of fun.



“Through Destination NSW, its tourism and events agency, the Government has embarked upon a marketing campaign, called Love Every Second in Sydney, which is in its third phase and continues to gain momentum,” Mr Souris said.



“Winter blockbuster events such as two State of Origin rugby league games, the British and Irish Lions Tour, Manchester United vs. the A League All Stars, The Bledisloe Cup and the Australian Surf Festival… to Vivid Sydney, the Sydney Moderns art exhibition, The Sydney Film Festival and the 2013 Helpmann Awards, Sydney is delivering some of the nation’s best winter warmers for the Harbour City.



“Destination NSW, has begun a campaign to attract overseas and interstate visitors to NSW for our magnificent winter festivals and events, which will be a major boost to the State’s economy,” Mr Souris said.



“The message is that there is no need to hibernate during winter in Sydney because there are plenty of things to see and do, including our fine dining, great shopping and stunning regional destinations.



“Since the campaign’s launch last year, it has contributed more than three million visits to sydney.com website and 658,000 sales leads to the tourism industry. With an unprecedented number of spectacular events such as Vivid Sydney, the major sporting codes and the beauty of our city and regions in winter, we expect that success to grow.”



Mr Souris said Regional NSW would also witness some fantastic events during the winter months and are being promoted through visitnsw.com and newspaper inserts.



“There is also a million dollar campaign promoting the attractions of the NSW South Coast and another regional promotion called “It’s ON in Regional NSW” will soon begin, promoting the state’s regions throughout Australia and New Zealand.



“Some of the major regional events include, the British and Irish Lions v NSW Country in Newcastle; the Australian Surf Festival at Port Macquarie; Splendour in the Grass at Byron Bay; the Snowy Mountains Music Festival; the Aberdeen Highland Games; the Sawtell Chilli Festival and Lismore’s Opera at the Channon…to name just a few.”



Destination NSW CEO Sandra Chipchase said: “Any winter weekend away in Sydney this year has to include one of the fabulous ‘Sydney-only’ events such as Vivid, the British and Irish Lions Tour and the State of Origin double-header and many others ”.



“Sydney comes alive day and night in winter with a packed line-up of world-class events, big-city shopping, family-fun and some of Australia’s best dining experiences. The Love Every Second in Sydney campaign encapsulates that so well, and will encourage people who are looking for the ultimate short break experience or weekend away to book their trip,” said Ms Chipchase.



Destination NSW is working with a number of partners on the delivery of the campaign including, Qantas, Accor Hotels, Lastminute.com.au and Expedia.



The Love Every Second in Winter campaign continues throughout May to June 30, whilst the regional campaign is ongoing.



Sydney events on this winter include:



The Addams Family, now playing

Vivid Sydney, 24 May – 10 June

Sydney Writers Festival, 20-26 May

State of Origin, 5 June & 17 July

Sydney Film Festival, 5-16 June

British & Irish Lions Tour, 15 June & 6 July

2014 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier – Qantas Vs Iraq, 18 June

International Ice Hockey – USA Vs Canada, 22 June

Ice at Circular Quay, 21 June – 10 July

Bondi Winter Festival & Ice Rink, 29 June – 15 July

Sydney Moderns: Art for a New World, AGNSW, 6 July – 7 October

A-League All Stars Vs Manchester United, 20 July

The Rocks Aroma Festival, 21 July

2013 Helpmann Awards, 29 July

Bledisloe Cup, 17 August

Taste Orange @ Sydney, 21-22 August



