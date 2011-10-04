Ntegra IT Becomes a Corporate Member in the Hampton Roads Chapter of AFCEA

Chesapeake, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2011 -- Just about every industry now depends on technology to ensure their businesses run smoothly. Everyone has computers - even the government and military sectors are no different. That is why Ntegra IT is expanding their support and services into the government and military contracting arena for IT services.



Just recently, Ntegra (a Norfolk IT supportfirm) applied for and was accepted for corporate membership into the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) as a means for networking, relationship building and information exchange with government and industry decision makers. Corporate membership will allow Ntegra tremendous opportunities to become more visible in and gain access to a broad network of government and industry professionals in the fields of Information Technology (IT), communications, intelligence and homeland security.



AFCEA International is a non-profit international association dedicated to supporting global security by providing an ethical environment that encourages a close cooperative relationship among civil government agencies, the military and industry.



The AFCEA Hampton Roads Chapter is one of 145 chapters and subchapters in 34 countries throughout the US and world-wide that offer engineers, programmers, managers, government officials and military personnel ongoing opportunities to exchange ideas through seminars and symposias, as well as many other activities.



According to Steven West, President at Ntegra, "As a veteran-owned business, we are uniquely aware of the many instances where different branches of the Armed Forces need computer support. Our team here at Ntegra has many years of experience with IT Infrastructure Management and IT Services to offer and an extensive knowledge of MIL standards and specifications, regardless of whether it's thin client technology or wireless communications technology, or a Computer Network Defense (CND) system."



Ntegra has a solution for every branch of the military -- whether it be with managed services, hosted Cloud solutions, or business continuity.



Ntegra IT Solutions Inc. is a managed information technology service provider offering professional IT services and solutions for small and medium business in the Norfolk, VA area.



We provide our customers with the peace of mind that their IT infrastructure is built, monitored, maintained and protected by professionals who leverage the best training combined with years of experience and the latest technologies to prevent down time and save you money.



If you'd like more information regarding Ntegra and the services they provide, we are looking forward to having you contact us at (757) 321.9880.