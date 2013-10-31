Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of NTELOS Holdings Corp. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"NTELOS Holdings Corp. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "NTELOS Holdings Corp."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "NTELOS Holdings Corp." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "NTELOS Holdings Corp."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

NTELOS Holdings Corp. (NTELOS) is one of the leading providers of wireless and wireline communications services in the US. The company offers a wide range of services including wireless digital personal communications services (PCS), local and long distance telephone services, high capacity transport, data services for Internet access and wide area networking, and IPTV-based video services. These services are offered under the Ntelos Wireless and FRAWG Wireless brand names to consumers and businesses primarily in Virginia, West Virginia, western Maryland, and central and western Pennsylvania. Its wireless retail business serves around 455,000 subscribers. Additionally, its wireless network covers around 6 million residents. NTELOS is headquartered in Waynesboro, Virginia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



NTELOS Holdings Corp.



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