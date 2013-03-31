NTFS to FAT32 Wizard Released for Safe and Fast File System Conversion

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2013 -- SharpNight, a young and innovative software provider, announced a new file system converter software named NTFS to FAT32 Wizard. It give users the ability to convert NTFS to FAT32 or the other way around without losing any data. The file system converter utilizes a reliable way of converting NTFS data to FAT32 format quickly. In case, users want to switch the data back, from NTFS to FAT32 the Wizard can provides an easy way to do it. The free edition of NTFS to FAT32 Wizard can be downloaded directly from the product's official website at http://ntfstofat32wizard.com/



Some devices can only support FAT32 file system, and it can be impossible to any user to use the file system if the data is in NTFS. Through the use of NTFS to FAT32 Wizard, any user can have the ability to convert the data in a faster way. They can use the data in their device without experiencing any delay in the process. NTFS to FAT32 Wizard also provides a module for converting FAT32 to NTFS reliably. NTFS file system is a superior file system that can bring enormous benefits to any user. No data will be lost during the converting process.



The processes of the conversion are utilized in a user friendly way. All users do not need to do the format and partition process to convert NTFS to FAT32 or the other way around. In addition, NTFS to FAT32 Wizard works with almost all forms of storage devices. It can be use for SSD or Solid-state Drive, Hard Disk Drive of the computer or any external HDD and USB Flash Drive.



About NTFS to FAT32 Wizard

About SharpNight

SharpNight is a young and innovative software company based in Hong Kong. SharpNight develops and delivers top quality software products including desktop software, web applications, as well as mobile apps. Recently they released their new file system conversion software called NTFS to FAT32 Wizard



Contact:

SharpNight LLC

Kevin Zhou, 2815-0191

Marketing Director

info @ sharpnight.com