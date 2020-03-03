NTP Tourism Affairs Limited Offering the Best Trek Packages for Annapurna and Everest Base Camps

Delhi, New Delhi -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- In the year 1986, at the young age of 22, Mr. Hemant K Sharma launched Nepal Tourism Package as a proprietorship firm that focused on leisure and adventure tourism. Thereafter, this business gained Limited Status in the year 2000 under the name, NTP Tourism Affairs Limited, which now operates with diversified brands and activities. These activities and brands include Nepal Tourism Package (focusing on inbound Nepal), Kailash Yatra (focusing on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra), and NTP India Tourism (focusing on inbound India).



In the latest industry meeting, the spokesperson of NTP Tourism Affairs Limited revealed, "We have registered offices in India and Nepal that have been operational for more than three decades. Currently, we also offer medical tourism from Nepal to India, along with educational and college allied activities in Nepal. We have a strong network of trusted local partners to cater to any of our guests' requests, from local transportation, accommodation and excursions to fully organized round trips for multiple weeks in solo, family or group settings."



NTP offers several interesting tours that include trek packages to Annapurna Base Camp and Everest Base Camp. These packages are available at the most competitive rates. NTP provides a customized itinerary for these tours based on the specific trekking needs of tourists. The agency offers a guided tour, with a well-known guide to be with its guests as a cabby. During trekking to Annapurna Base Camp, NTP arranges the best available lodge for its guests. The frozen dawn there is best observed from the glacier moraine, a short stroll from their cozy room.



The spokesperson further informed, "Annapurna Base Camp Trek is a popular moderate trekking trail in the Annapurna region of Nepal, located east of a great gorge cut through the Himalayas by the Kali Gandaki River. The Annapurna massif is an astonishing and unforgettable mountain range in the Himalayas. The valley floor, which encounters ice walls and great peaks, offers comfy camping spots in good weather. The maximum height we reach in this trekking trail is 4,190 m. It is best visited during September to November or February to June."



Beautifully placed villages and pasture land alongside the scenic beauty of Himalayas are the most pleasing points for those who book Annapurna Base Camp trek package. On the other hand, the Mount Everest Base Camp trek also promises picturesque views. The best time to go on this tour is either the autumn season when the skies are clear or the spring season when rhododendrons are in bloom and the temperature is warm.



About NTP Tourism Affairs Limited

NTP Tourism Affairs Limited is a leading tour and travel agency in Nepal and India. Whether the tourists are looking for an affordable Ghorepani Poon Hill trek package or an all-inclusive Siliguri to Nepal tour package, the agency caters in the best possible way to their custom needs. NTP has a vast product range that goes from region-specific pilgrimage tours to leisure tours for spa and wellness enthusiasts. Travelers can also go on soft adventures, eco and agro tours, cultural excursions, yoga and meditation tours, wedding tours, and village, bird watching and photography tours.