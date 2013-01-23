NTS Realty Holdings LP (NYSEAMEX:NLP) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover Attempt

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NTS Realty Holdings LP (NYSEAMEX:NLP) shares was announced concerning whether the offer to acquire NTS Realty Holdings LP for $7.50 per NYSEAMEX:NLP share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NYSEAMEX:NLP shares.



Investors who purchased shares of NTS Realty Holdings LP (NYSEAMEX:NLP) prior to Dec. 27, 2012, and currently hold any of those NYSEAMEX:NLP shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of NTS Realty Holdings LP breached their fiduciary duties owed NYSEAMEX:NLP investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Dec. 27, 2012, NTS Realty Holdings LP (NYSEAMEX:NLP) announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with entities created and controlled by J.D. Nichols, the founder and Chairman of NTS, and Brian F. Lavin, the President and CEO of NTS. Upon consummation of the merger, all of the outstanding partnership units of NTS not owned by Messrs. Nichols and Lavin and their affiliates would convert into $7.50 per unit in cash.



However, NTS Realty Holdings LP reported that its annual Revenue rose from $40.92 million in 2008 to $54.64 million in 2011.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NYSEAMEX:NLP stockholders.



Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the NTS Realty Holdings Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



