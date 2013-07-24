Nu Image Medical Upgrades Facility to New Location in Tampa Florida

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- A pressing and ongoing concern in the public consciousness is the rise of obesity levels, which bring with them a host of related medical concerns and complications. Even more fundamental is the desire of aging individuals to retain their vitality. For both these issues and many more, Nu Image Medical is trying to provide answers via a revolutionary new online supervision system utilizing the latest scientific compounds- a strategy already so successful they have outgrown their previous offices.



The new practice in Tampa, Florida will better enable them to staff the increasing customer demand for the physician supervised HCG diet plan and their other services, which include hormone replacement, custom physician formulated nutraceutical supplements, sleep therapies, and other medical weight loss programs.



The company provides full resources for anyone interested in contemplating a HCG diet, which has been proven to be more effective than supplements commercially available, but is slightly less popular due to the recommendation for supervision. With Nu Image Medical, that downside is no longer an issue.



Andreas Dettlaff, CEO of Nu Image Medical explained, “Our flagship is still the product we started with, providing HCG diets that are supervised by a physician, online and nationwide. People who buy HCG get so much more for their money. The practice has enabled us to fulfill many dieters’ dreams affordably and safely, opening up a new paradigm in drawing together the internet world with medical treatments. This has proven so successful that our new premises are bigger and better resourced than ever. People take their health seriously and we believe we are providing preventative care that will save individuals significant medical expenses in the long run. The fact that our programs are overseen by a physician gives customers the best chance of success.”



Nu Image Medical has been the industry leading tele-health provider since 2004. They specialize in the medical HCG Diet weight loss protocol, Hormone Replacement and Anti-Aging medicine. The company also provides HGH therapy for the middle aged, and provides patients throughout the United States with discount blood testing.



