Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key employees, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Introduction and Landscape

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc."



Nu Skin Enterprises SWOT & Financial Report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Key Features and Benefits

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Key Market Issues

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Nu Skin) is involved in development and distribution of anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements, worldwide. The company sells its personal care products under the Nu Skin brand and nutritional supplements under the Pharmanex brand. Its personal care product line includes core systems, targeted treatments, total care, cosmetic, and Epoch, a product formulated with botanical ingredients. Its nutritional supplements product line comprises micronutrient supplements, targeted solution supplements, and weight management products. It also sells Vitameal, which are nutritious meal products. As of February 2, 2012, the company operates in 52 markets worldwide and has more than 830,000 independent distributors. It sells the products primarily through a network of independent distributors in North Asia, the Americas, Greater China, Europe and South Asia/Pacific. The company is headquartered in Provo, Utah, US.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/66231/nu-skin-enterprises-inc-consumer-packaged-goods-company-profile-swot-financial-report.html