Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares over potential securities laws violations by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. and certain of its directors and in connection with certain statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) concerning whether a series of statements by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $1.24 billion in 2008 to $1.74 billion in 2011 and that its Net Income rose from $65.35million in ;08 to $153.33million in 2011. NYSE:NUS shares grew from as low as $8.81 per share in March 2009 to as high as $60.65 per share in March 2012.



Between April and May 2012 NYSE:NUS shares lost substantially in value. NYSE:NUS shares fell from $59.90 per share on April 25, 2012, to $40.27 on May 14, 2012.



Then on August 7, 2012, a report alleged that Nu Skin Enterprises is operating an illegal multi-level marketing scheme in China.



Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) fell from $49.105 to $42.65 per share during August 7, 2012.



On August 13, 2012, NYSE:NUS shares closed at $44.16 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) and currently hold those Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares, have certain options



