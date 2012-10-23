"Nuclear Energy: Global Industry Guide" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Energy market report from MarketLine: "Nuclear Energy: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Nuclear Energy: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Nuclear Energy industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global nuclear energy industry shrank by 2.8% in 2011 to reach a value of $153.5 billion.
In 2016, the global nuclear energy industry is forecast to have a value of $172.4 billion, an increase of 12.3% since 2011.
The global nuclear energy industry shrank by 4.3% in 2011 to reach a volume of 2,429.9 thousand gigawatts.
In 2016, the global nuclear energy industry is forecast to have a volume of 2,570.6 thousand gigawatts, an increase of 5.8% since 2011.
Europe accounts for 42.6% of the global nuclear energy industry value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nuclear Energy - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Nuclear Energy Quarterly Deals Analysis - M&A and Investment Trends, Q4 2011
- Nuclear Energy Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q2 2012
- Nuclear Energy Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q1 2012
- Nuclear Energy Quarterly Deals Analysis - M&A and Investment Trends, Q2 2011
- Nuclear Energy Quarterly Deals Analysis - M&A and Investment Trends, Q1 2011
- Nuclear Energy - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Nuclear Energy Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q4 2010
- Nuclear Energy - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Nuclear Energy Annual Deals Analysis 2012