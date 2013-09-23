Nuclear Energy in South Africa - New Study Released

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Nuclear Energy in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Nuclear Energy in South Africa industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the South Africa nuclear energy market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The nuclear energy industry consists of the sale of electricity to industries and households produced by nuclear plants. The volume of the market is calculated as the total volume of electricity produced in millions of kilowatt hours (KWh), and the market value has been calculated according to average annual wholesale power price, or equivalent. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates. Note that 1 gigawatt hour (GWh) is identical to 1 million KWh.
- The South African renewable energy market had total revenues of $0.1bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- Industry consumption volumes declined with a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.7% between 2008, to reach a total of 12.4 thousand millions of KWh in 2012.
- The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 13.4% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $762.3m by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the nuclear energy market in South Africa
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the nuclear energy market in South Africa
Leading company profiles reveal details of key nuclear energy market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the South Africa nuclear energy market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the South Africa economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the South Africa nuclear energy market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the South Africa nuclear energy market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the South Africa nuclear energy market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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