Nuclear Energy - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Nuclear Energy - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The Emerging 5 Nuclear Energy industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the emerging five nuclear energy market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five nuclear energy market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key nuclear energy market players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
These countries contributed $10.0 billion to the global nuclear energy industry in 2012, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $36.3 billion in 2017, with a CAGR of 29.4% over the 2012-17 period.
Within the nuclear energy industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $5.9 billion in 2012. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $2.2 and $1.0 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the nuclear energy industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $22.6 billion in 2017, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $8.9 and $2.9 billion, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the emerging five nuclear energy market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the emerging five nuclear energy market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five nuclear energy market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the emerging five nuclear energy market in relation to its regional counterparts?
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