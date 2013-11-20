Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Nuclear Export - A Challenging Time for France to Attract Emerging Nuclear Countries market report to its offering

Nuclear Export - A Challenging Time for France to Attract Emerging Nuclear Countries



Summary



France is experiencing difficulties exporting nuclear reactors to emerging nuclear countries such as Vietnam, Turkey, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to competition from the development of low-cost small and medium-sized nuclear reactors by Asian countries such as South Korea, Japan and China. Small and medium-sized reactors offer benefits such as low capital investment, reduced risk, faster return on investment, shorter construction periods, proliferation resistance, and suitability for low-capacity power grids. An effective organizational structure and smooth co-ordination between contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and the government has helped Asian nuclear exporters to obtain nuclear project contracts.



Additionally, the French governments plans to reduce the share of nuclear power in the countrys energy mix is presenting a tough situation for French nuclear companies such as Areva and Electricite de France (EDF) in terms of selling nuclear technology to other countries. This move will almost certainly shake the confidence of technology importers, particularly countries envisaging including nuclear in their energy mix in the future.



On the other hand, a recent $25.9m contract to build new nuclear power plants in the UK will help France to promote its technology to other countries.



Scope



- Identifies the key drivers of nuclear technology export in the nuclear emerging countries

- Provides the various challenges faced by France in order to export its nuclear technology in the emerging nations

- Provides a clear picture about the rapidly growing and upcoming nuclear technology exporters from the Asia Pacific region



Reasons to buy



- Understand the key drivers of nuclear technology export in the emerging nuclear countries

- Understand the various challenges faced by the world leader France in order to export its nuclear technology in the emerging nations

- Get a clear picture about the rapidly growing and upcoming nuclear technology exporters from Asia Pacific region



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