Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market 2019: Global Comprehensive Study on Bozlu Holding, Compañía Mexicana De Radiología CRG, SA De CV, Neusoft Corporation

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market By Product (Single Photon-Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Hybrid Pet, Planar Scintigraphy), Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Other Applications), End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic and Research Centers, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



The global nuclear medicine equipment market is registering a Substantial CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising usage of non-oncology diseases and increasing geriatric population in the industry.



Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global nuclear medicine equipment market are CMR Naviscan, SurgicEye GmbH, Mallinckrodt, Neusoft Corporation, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Mediso Ltd, Digirad Corporation., Siemens, Cardinal Health., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bozlu Holding, Compañía Mexicana de Radiología CRG, SA de CV, Neusoft Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Bartec Technologies Ltd., Biodex, Cyclopharm, Standard Imaging Inc. and others.



Market Definition:



Nuclear medicine device is used to detect and cure multiple illnesses, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disease and medication growth. This device is being used to examine/study distinct procedures, such as metabolism, tissue blood flow, protein cell activity in ordinary and unusual cells, neurotransmitter interaction, home, cell smuggling, and apoptosis. The device used for anatomical mapping for single-photon emission mapped tomography (SPECT) and positron-electron tomography (PET) to improve the precision of nuclear medicine imaging. These devices when combined with computed tomography (CT) (PET / CT and SPECT / CT devices) deliver better results in areas such as unidentifiable structural alteration.



Market Drivers



Implementation of new and developed products is driving the growth of the market



Investments through public-private associations to reinvigorate diagnostic imaging is propelling the growth of the market



Increased occurrence and incidence of cancer and heart disease is boosting the growth of the market



Increase investments, funds, and subsidies by governmental bodies globally is contributing to the growth of the market



Market Restraints



High price of equipment for nuclear medicine is hampering the growth of the market



Narrower semi-life for radiopharmaceuticals is hindering the growth of the market



Absence of skilled specialists is restricting the growth of the market



Key benefits of the Report





- Detailed overview of the Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market



- Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands



- Key parameters which are driving the market



- What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants



- Market volume



- CAGR value for the forecast period 2019-2026





Segmentation: Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market



By Product (Single Photon-Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Hybrid Pet, Planar Scintigraphy),



By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Other Applications),



By End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic and Research Centers, Other End Users),



By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Key Developments in the Market:



In August 2017, Thyrocare Technologies is proposing to spend USD 100 million to expand its nuclear medicine imaging company for cancer screening. The firm intends to incorporate 80 PET / CT scanners and four cyclotron computers and also the firm will investigate alternatives such as borrowing, debt and inner accruals. This expansion will expand the manufacturing unit of the company which will increase the revenues and margins of the company.



In December 2016, Canon Inc. revealed it would acquire the shares of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation. Toshiba Medical was the only firm in the sector with a wide brand range spanning cardiac X-ray devices, electric resonance imaging (MRI) technologies, forensic ultrasound technologies and forensic atomic medication technologies. With this acquisition the company expands its business in the health care sector globally.



Competitive Analysis:



Global nuclear medicine equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nuclear medicine equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Reasons to Purchase this Report



Current and future of global nuclear medicine equipment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players



Customization of the Report:



All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level



All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)



Table of Content:



Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Manufacturers

Production by Regions

Consumption by Regions

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Key Findings

Appendix



