According to the new market research report "Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2028 from USD 5.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2028. Factors such as development of alpha-radioimmunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatments and increasing initiatives to lower the demand-supply gap of Mo-99 are propelling the market growth However, hospital cost cuts and excessive equipment prices are expected to restrain market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market"



324 – Tables

27 – Figures

253 – Pages



Growth in the nuclear medicine market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer and cardiac ailments and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99. However, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption, while hospital budget cuts and high equipment prices are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



Key Market Players:



The nuclear medicine market is highly consolidated. Some of the major players operating in this market include GE HealthCare (US),Cardinal Health (US), Curium (France),Bayer AG (Germany), Lantheus Holdings, Inc.(US), Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy), PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. (US), Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey), NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd (South Africa), Nordion Inc.(Canada), Advanced Accelerator Applications (France), NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Isotope JSC (Russia), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Jubilant DraxImage,Inc. (Canada).



The diagnostic nuclear medicine segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



On the basis of type, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine. The diagnostic nuclear medicine segment is further categorized as SPECT and PET radiopharmaceuticals, while the therapeutic nuclear medicine segment is further divided into beta emitters, alpha emitters, and brachytherapy isotopes. The diagnostic nuclear medicine segment is expected to holds the largest share of the nuclear medicine market during forecast period. The rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases,and advancements in radiotracers are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment.



The diagnostic procedure segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of procedural volume, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The diagnostic procedure segment is further categorized as SPECT and PET procedures.The diagnostic procedures accounted for the largest share,in the nuclear medicine market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the diagnostic radioisotopes finding wider demand and use as compared to therapeutic radioisotopes.



The diagnostic application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nuclear medicine application market in 2022.



On the basis of application, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The diagnostic application segment is further categorized as SPECT and PET applications, while the therapeutic nuclear medicine segment is further divided into endocrine tumors, thyroid indications, bone metastasis, lymphoma, other therapeutic applications. The diagnostic application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nuclear medicine market. The increasing demand for SPECT diagnosis owing to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and targeted radiotherapy is the major factor driving the adoption of the diagnostic application using nuclear medicine.



North America accounted for the largest share for players operating in the nuclear medicine market in 2022

On the basis of region, the nuclear medicine market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America hold the largest share of the nuclear medicine market in 2022. This can be attributed to the rising surge of geriatric population,growing requirement of nuclear medicine in the early diagnosis of diseases, technology advancement for radioisotope production, government funding, and key players in this region are also impelling the nuclear medicine market in the region.



Report Link: Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market



