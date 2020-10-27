Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Nuclear Medicine Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Global Nuclear Medicine market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.07% during 2018 - 2023.



Buy the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/08262256335?mode=su?source=releasewire&Mode=12



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Nuclear Medicine Market: Bracco Imaging, Lantheus Holding, Curium, Jubilant Lifesciences, 3B Pharmaceutical Cardinal Health Advanced Accelerator Application, Eckert & Ziegler.



Lantheus Holdings to Showcase the Potential of PyL™ Imaging Agent at the Virtual Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2020 Annual Meeting



July 01, 2020: NORTH BILLERICA, Mass.--( Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products, today announced that 17 abstracts highlighting PyL™ (18F-DCFPyL) have been selected for presentation at the virtual Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2020 Annual Meeting taking place July 11-14, 2020. PyL is the PSMA-targeted small molecule positron emission tomography (PET) imaging investigational agent designed to visualize prostate cancer, which the Company recently purchased as part of the oncology business of Progenics.



The abstracts to be presented at the meeting will feature data on PyL from two presentations based on Company-sponsored studies, including the positive results from the Phase 3 CONDOR trial evaluating the diagnostic performance and clinical impact of PyL in patients with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer. A third abstract focuses on the digital solution the Company is developing in parallel with PyL to potentially support prostate cancer staging using an automated miPSMA Index of the PET/CT PyL-PSMA images.



RadioMedix and Curium Announce FDA Approval of Detectnet (copper Cu 64 dotatate injection) in the U.S.



Houston, TX and St. Louis, MO, Sept. 07, 2020 -- RadioMedix Inc. and its commercial partner Curium announced today that DetectnetTM (copper Cu 64 dotatate injection) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Detectnet is a positron emission tomography (PET) agent indicated for the localization of somatostatin receptor positive neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) in adult patients. Curium expects to launch Detectnet immediately with doses available through various nuclear pharmacies or directly from Curium.



"Detectnet brings an exciting advancement in the diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumors for healthcare providers, patients, and their caregivers," said Ebrahim Delpassand, MD, CEO of RadioMedix. "The Phase III results demonstrate the clinical sensitivity and specificity of Detectnet which will provide a great aid to clinicians in developing an accurate treatment approach for their NET patients. Perhaps most exciting is that the 12.7-hour half-life allows Detectnet to be produced centrally and shipped to sites throughout the U.S. This will help alleviate shortages or delays that have been experienced with other somatostatin analogue PET agents."



IBA Molecular and Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine Merge to Become Curium



April 11, 2017: April 11, 2017 — IBA Molecular announced that it has merged with previous acquisition Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine LLC to form the new company Curium. The new entity delivers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to over 14 million people from a global network of 21 manufacturing centers; this includes one molybdenum facility, three large single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) facilities, and close to 40 SPECT and positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmacies.



IBA Molecular acquired the Nuclear Medicine portion of Mallinckrodt in January, completing a process that began in August 2016. The acquisition included Mallinckrodt's manufacturing operations in the United States and the Netherlands, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.



Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08262256335/global-nuclear-medicine-market-analysis-by-product-type-diagnostic-therapeutic-by-diagnostic-nuclear-medicine-type-by-therapeutic-nuclear-medicine-type-by-indication-by-region-by-country-2019-edition-opportunities-and-forecast-2013-2023-by-region-north-america-europe-apac-row-by-country-u-s-canada-france-germany-india-china-japan-brazil/inquiry?source=releasewire&Mode=12



Key Market Trends



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Nuclear Medicine Market. The report analyzes the Nuclear Medicine Market By Product (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), By Diagnostics (SPECT, PET), By Therapeutics (Alpha Emitters, Beta Emitters, Brachytherapy) and By Indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Others). The Nuclear Medicine Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, France, Germany, India, China, Japan and Brazil) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



The indication segment of Oncological disorders has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increased prevalence of cancer, presence of technical advance PET and SPECT equipment to perform treatment, rising number of nuclear centers Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global nuclear medicine market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory reforms, rising prevalence of chronic ailment such as cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders etc. in the region.



Influence Of The Nuclear Medicine Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Nuclear Medicine market.

- Nuclear Medicine market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Nuclear Medicine market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Nuclear Medicine market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Nuclear Medicine market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Nuclear Medicine market.



The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08262256335/global-nuclear-medicine-market-analysis-by-product-type-diagnostic-therapeutic-by-diagnostic-nuclear-medicine-type-by-therapeutic-nuclear-medicine-type-by-indication-by-region-by-country-2019-edition-opportunities-and-forecast-2013-2023-by-region-north-america-europe-apac-row-by-country-u-s-canada-france-germany-india-china-japan-brazil?source=releasewire&Mode=12



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Nuclear Medicine Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com