Nuclear Medicine Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025 with Prominent Key Players: Bayer AG (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.p.A (Italy)

The global radiopharmaceuticals/Nuclear Medicine Market is growing at a significant CAGR due to rising in the prevalence of various types of cancers and cardiovascular diseases. The growing prevalence of various cancers resulted in an increased adoption of radiopharmaceuticals in diagnosis and treatment of several cancers in developed economies. For instance, according to globocan cancer statistics, There were 14.1 million new cancer cases, 8.2 million cancer deaths and 32.6 million people living with cancer (within 5 years of diagnosis) in 2012 worldwide. Moreover, advances in technology such as introduction of PET radiotracers and targeted radioimmunotherapies expected to drive the overall market revenue growth over the forecast period.



Major Key Players of the Radiopharmaceuticals-Nuclear Medicine Market are:

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.p.A (Italy), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Co. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), BA Molecular Imaging (Belgium), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (India), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Mallinckrodt plc (Ireland), Navidea Biopharmaceutical (U.S.), Nordion, Inc. (Canada), Siemens Healthineers (Germany)



The development of effective radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis and treatment expected to drive the market revenue growth over the forecast period. The advances in imaging devices with radio-activity are aiding healthcare professionals in effective diagnosis. Moreover, radio-imaging diagnosis is considered as an effective alternative to the conventional diagnosis techniques such as X-rays which expected to boost the market demand for diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals across the globe. In addition, increase in the healthcare expenditure, radiopharmaceuticals abundance, and non-invasiveness in the treatment and diagnostic procedure might bolster the nuclear medicine market over the forecast period.



Major Types of Radiopharmaceuticals-Nuclear Medicine Market covered are:

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

PET Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

Beta Emitters

Alpha emitters

Brachytherapy

Others



Major Applications of Radiopharmaceuticals-Nuclear Medicine Market covered are:

Oncology

Neurological disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

Thyroid

Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Radiopharmaceuticals-Nuclear Medicine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Radiopharmaceuticals-Nuclear Medicine market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Radiopharmaceuticals-Nuclear Medicine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Radiopharmaceuticals-Nuclear Medicine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Radiopharmaceuticals-Nuclear Medicine industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



