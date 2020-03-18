Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- The global "radiopharmaceuticals market size" is projected to reach USD 9.54 billion by 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (PET Radiopharmaceuticals, SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at USD 4.86 billion in 2018. Driven by increasing number of successful clinical trials, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2026.



Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:



The study covers key players operating in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.



Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Norgine B.V.

Curium

Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)



Radiopharmaceuticals are substances that are used to diagnose specific medical problems or diseases. Increasing imaging capabilities and efficiencies have led to a wide product adoption across the world. Increasing number of successful clinical trials associated with radiopharmaceuticals will fuel the demand for the product. Recent drug application area discoveries have showcased promise for the companies operating in the market. Technological advancements in nuclear imaging and their applications in diagnosis of cancer and other serious diseases have opened up a huge potential for growth. Growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of chronic diseases, and the need for early diagnosis will aid Radiopharmaceuticals Market growth. The advancements in imaging systems have played a major role in the growth of the market. Companies are putting in increased efforts towards the manufacturing of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. Increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) will create several growth opportunities for market growth.



North America to Witness Highest Growth; Growing Adoption of Nuclear Imaging to Aid Growth



The report segments the Radiopharmaceuticals market on the basis of regional demographics into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will emerge dominant in the coming years. The advancements in nuclear imaging has contributed to the growth of the market in North America. Increased awareness regarding the adverse effects of cancer and other serious diseases will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the regional market of North America.



