Nuclear Power in Belgium, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Nuclear Power in Belgium, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies’ report deals with the nuclear power market analysis including energy mix, nuclear capacity and generation forecast, drivers, restraints key players, regulations, trends and developments in nuclear power industry. The report discusses in detail about the present energy mix and historic and forecast data for the nuclear installed capacity and generation. The forecast is done for the years 2012-2025. It also discusses about the regulatory framework which includes nuclear policy and regulations in the country. The report also includes the details of all reactors in the country and key players in nuclear industry.
Scope
- The report analyzes Belgium’s nuclear power industry to 2025.
- Explores and analyzes the trends and developments in Belgium’s nuclear power industry.
- Provides details about historic and forecast installed nuclear capacity and generation.
Reasons to buy
- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- Gain most up to date information and analysis on Belgium’s nuclear power industry.
- Understand the role of nuclear power in the country's energy mix.
- Facilitate decision making by understanding the trends and developments in Belgium’s nuclear power industry.
Keywords
Nuclear Power Industry in Belgium, Trends and Developments in Belgium’s Nuclear Power Industry, Belgium, Power Generation by Fuel Type, Belgium, Historic and Forecasted Installed Capacity, Belgium, Historic and Forecasted Power Generation, Belgium, Historic and Forecasted Nuclear Power Installed Capacity, Belgium, Historic and Forecast Nuclear Power Generation, Belgium, Operational Nuclear Power Reactors, Nuclear Policy in the Belgium, Nuclear Regulatory Agencies in the Belgium, Nuclear Regulations, Key Drivers in Belgium’s Nuclear Power Sector, Challenges to the Belgium’s Nuclear Power Sector, Investment Opportunities in Belgium’s Nuclear Power Sector, Belgium, Nuclear Reactor Details, Electrabel S.A.
Companies Mentioned
Electrabel S.A.
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