Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Nuclear Power in India, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles



Nuclear Power in India, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the nuclear power market in India. The report provides in depth analysis on global nuclear power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in India (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/nuclear-power-in-india-market-outlook-to-2025-2013-update-capacity-generation-deployment-trends-investments-power-plants-regulations-and-company-profiles



The research details nuclear power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in India nuclear power market. A detailed coverage of nuclear energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to nuclear is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active nuclear reactors in the country, upcoming nuclear reactors, market size of major equipment and company snapshot of some of the major market participants.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175784



Scope



The report analyses global nuclear power market, India power market and India nuclear power market. The scope of the research includes -



- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- Historical period is during 2001-2012 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2013-2025.

- Detailed overview on the global nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2012, installed capacity split by major nuclear power countries in 2012, cost analysis by reator type, average capital expentiure and investment trends, market size of major equipments such as steam generator and turbine and nuclear decommissioning trends (2013-2025).

- Power market scenario in India and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

- Detailed overview of India nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by reactor type, capacity addition and shutdown details, installed capacity share by contractor, market size of major equipments such as steam generator and turbine and information on major active and upcoming projects.

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting nuclear power development.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175784



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -



- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in India nuclear power market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for nuclear power market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



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