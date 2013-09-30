Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Nuclear Power in Russia, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles market report to its offering

Nuclear Power in Russia, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles



Summary



"Nuclear Power in Russia, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles is the latest report from The publisher, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the nuclear power market in Russia. The report provides in depth analysis on global nuclear power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Russia (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details nuclear power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Russia nuclear power market. A detailed coverage of nuclear energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to nuclear is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active nuclear reactors in the country, major upcoming nuclear reactors, market size of major equipment and company snapshot of some of the major market participants.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



The report analyses global nuclear power market, Russia power market and Russia nuclear power market. The scope of the research includes -

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- Historical period is during 2001-2012 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2013-2025.

- Detailed overview on the global nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2012, installed capacity split by major nuclear power countries in 2012, cost analysis by reator type, average capital expentiure and investment trends, market size of major equipments such as steam generator and turbine and nuclear decommissioning trends (2013-2025).

- Power market scenario in Russia provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

- Detailed overview of Russia nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by reactor type, capacity addition and shutdown details, installed capacity share by contractor/owner, market size of major equipments such as steam generator and turbine and information on major active and upcoming projects.

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting nuclear power development.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Russia nuclear power market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for nuclear power market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



Companies Mentioned



Energoatom Concern OJSC

JSC Atomstroyexport

JSC Atomenergoprom

OAO OMZ



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143126/nuclear-power-in-russia-market-outlook-to-2025-2013-update-capacity-generation-deployment-trends-investments-power-plants-regulations-and-company-profiles.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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