New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Nuclear Power in South Korea, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update – Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- GlobalData’s ‘Nuclear Power in South Korea, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update – Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies’ report deals with the nuclear power market analysis including energy mix, nuclear capacity and generation forecast, drivers, restraints key players, regulations, trends and developments in nuclear power industry. The report discusses in detail about the present energy mix and historic and forecast data for the nuclear installed capacity and generation. The forecast is done for the years 2012–2025. It also discusses about the regulatory framework which includes nuclear policy and regulations in the country. The report also includes the details of all reactors in the country and key players in nuclear industry.
Scope
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- The report analyzes South Korea’s nuclear power industry to 2025.
- Explores and analyzes the trends and developments in South Korea’s nuclear power industry.
- Provides details about historic and forecast installed nuclear capacity and generation.
Reasons to Get this Report
- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- Gain most up to date information and analysis on South Korea’s nuclear power industry.
- Understand the role of nuclear power in the country's energy mix.
- Facilitate decision making by understanding the trends and developments in South Korea’s nuclear power industry.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nuclear Power in the US, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update – Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power in Ukraine, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update – Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power in Japan, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update – Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power in China, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update – Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power in Brazil, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update – Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power in Taiwan, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update – Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power in Switzerland, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update – Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power in Russia, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update – Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power in Canada, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Nuclear Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies