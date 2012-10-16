Nuclear Power in Spain, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Nuclear Power in Spain, Market Outlook to 2025, 2012 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies’ report deals with the nuclear power market analysis including energy mix, nuclear capacity and generation forecast, drivers, restraints key players, regulations, trends and developments in nuclear power industry. The report discusses in detail about the present energy mix and historic and forecast data for the nuclear installed capacity and generation. The forecast is done for the years 2012-2025. It also discusses about the regulatory framework which includes nuclear policy and regulations in the country. The report also includes the details of all reactors in the country and key players in nuclear industry.



Scope



- The report analyzes Spain’s nuclear power industry to 2025.

- Explores and analyzes the trends and developments in Spain’s nuclear power industry.

- Provides details about historic and forecast installed nuclear capacity and generation.



Reasons to buy



- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

- Gain most up to date information and analysis on Spain’s nuclear power industry.

- Understand the role of nuclear power in the country's energy mix.

- Facilitate decision making by understanding the trends and developments in Spain’s nuclear power industry.



Keywords



Nuclear Power Industry in Spain, Trends and Developments in Spain’s Nuclear Power Industry, Spain Power Generation by Fuel Type, Spain Historic and Forecasted Installed Capacity, Spain Historic and Forecasted Power Generation, Spain Historic and Forecasted Nuclear Power Installed Capacity, Spain Historic and Forecasted Nuclear Power Generation, Spain Operational Nuclear Power Reactors, Spain Upcoming Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Policy in Spain, Nuclear Regulatory Agencies in Spain, Nuclear Regulations in Spain, Key Drivers in the Spain’s Nuclear Power Sector, Challenges to the Spain’s Nuclear Power Sector, Investment Opportunities in Spain’s Nuclear Power Sector, Spain Nuclear Reactor Details, Endesa S.A, Iberdrola, S.A..



Companies Mentioned



Endesa S.A Iberdrola, S.A.



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