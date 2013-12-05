"Nuclear Power in the US, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Nuclear Power in the US, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles"