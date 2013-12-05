New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Nuclear Power in the US, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Nuclear Power in the US, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles
Summary
"Nuclear Power in the US, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Deployment Trends, Investments, Power Plants, Regulations, and Company Profiles" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the nuclear power market in The US. The report provides in depth analysis on global nuclear power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in The US (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details nuclear power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in The US nuclear power market. A detailed coverage of nuclear energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to nuclear is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active nuclear reactors in the country, upcoming nuclear reactors, market size of major equipment and company snapshot of some of the major market participants.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses global nuclear power market, the US power market and the US nuclear power market. The scope of the research includes -
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- Historical period is during 2001-2012 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2013-2025.
- Detailed overview on the global nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2012, installed capacity split by major nuclear power countries in 2012, cost analysis by reator type, average capital expentiure and investment trends, market size of major equipments such as steam generator and turbine and nuclear decommissioning trends (2013-2025).
- Power market scenario in the US and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.
- Detailed overview of the US nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by reactor type, capacity addition and shutdown details, installed capacity share by contractor, market size of major equipments such as steam generator and turbine and information on major active and upcoming projects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Generation Company, LLC, Tennessee Valley Authority, Constellation Energy Group, Inc., Dominion Resources, Inc, Duke Energy Corporation
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