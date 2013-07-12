Nuclear Power Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts - 2018

Transparency Market Research Report Add "Nuclear Power Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 - 2018" to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Increasing concerns about the use of conventional thermal energy sources, developed economies are largely dependent on nuclear energy for power generation in order to satisfy their power demands. Nuclear power is used for the generation of electricity across the world due to its power efficiency and sufficient availability. Nuclear disasters in the past few years have questioned the safety of using nuclear power. This industry has been experiencing tremendous growth in the past few years. Significant technological development in reactor technology, safety measures, and zero carbon emissions from nuclear power plants are some important factors driving the growth of this market. Impact of nuclear disaster remains foreseen in the coming years, but there are many countries adopting this technology to meet their energy demands.
The global market for nuclear power is expected to grow at the compounded annual growth rate of 4% during 2011-2020. Compared to other power generation technologies, nuclear power has the minimum impact on greenhouse gas emission.
Browse Report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nuclear-power-market.html
Market Segmentation
Based on Technology
Generation I Technology
Generation II Technology
Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)
Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)
Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) or Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) Reactor
Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR)
Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactor (AGR)
Generation III Technology
Advanced Boiling Water Reactor (ABWR)
Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor (APWR)
Advanced Heavy Water reactor (AHWR)
European Pressurized Water Reactor (EPR)
Fast Neutron Reactors
Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR)
Generation IV Technology
Gas-cooled Fast Reactors
Lead-cooled Fast Reactors
Molten Salt Reactors
Sodium-cooled Fast Reactors
Supercritical Water-cooled Reactors
Very High-temperature Gas Reactors
Generation V Technology
This research report includes an analysis of the nuclear power market based on its market segments and major geographies. The regions covered under this research report are:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The report provides a complete analysis of the current industry trends, factors driving market growth, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for the coming years. This report also provides an analysis of technological developments in the industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top market players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants.
Major Players
Some of the key players dominating this industry are Ameren Corporation, BKW FMB Energie AG, Bruce Power Inc., China Power Investment Corporation, Chubu Electric Power Company, Chugoku Electric Power Company Inc., Constellation Energy Group Inc., Duke Energy, EDF Electricite de France SA, Entergy Corporation, Eskom Holdings Limited, Exelon Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, and others.
Upcoming Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U
Reasons for Buying this Report
The report provides comprehensive analysis of major competitors and their strategies
It provides an overview of the market forces driving and limiting market growth
It provides a technological growth map over time and explains its impact on the industry
It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major industry segments
It helps to clearly understand the competitive environment to stay ahead in competition
It helps in making informed business decisions by having compete insights of the market based on the in-depth analysis of market trends
It provides up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and technological improvements in the market
Browse Blog @
http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/