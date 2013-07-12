Nuclear Power Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Increasing concerns about the use of conventional thermal energy sources, developed economies are largely dependent on nuclear energy for power generation in order to satisfy their power demands. Nuclear power is used for the generation of electricity across the world due to its power efficiency and sufficient availability. Nuclear disasters in the past few years have questioned the safety of using nuclear power. This industry has been experiencing tremendous growth in the past few years. Significant technological development in reactor technology, safety measures, and zero carbon emissions from nuclear power plants are some important factors driving the growth of this market. Impact of nuclear disaster remains foreseen in the coming years, but there are many countries adopting this technology to meet their energy demands.



The global market for nuclear power is expected to grow at the compounded annual growth rate of 4% during 2011-2020. Compared to other power generation technologies, nuclear power has the minimum impact on greenhouse gas emission.



Market Segmentation



Based on Technology

Generation I Technology

Generation II Technology



Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) or Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) Reactor

Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR)

Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactor (AGR)



Generation III Technology



Advanced Boiling Water Reactor (ABWR)

Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor (APWR)

Advanced Heavy Water reactor (AHWR)

European Pressurized Water Reactor (EPR)

Fast Neutron Reactors

Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR)



Generation IV Technology



Gas-cooled Fast Reactors

Lead-cooled Fast Reactors

Molten Salt Reactors

Sodium-cooled Fast Reactors

Supercritical Water-cooled Reactors

Very High-temperature Gas Reactors



Generation V Technology



This research report includes an analysis of the nuclear power market based on its market segments and major geographies. The regions covered under this research report are:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



The report provides a complete analysis of the current industry trends, factors driving market growth, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for the coming years. This report also provides an analysis of technological developments in the industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top market players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this industry are Ameren Corporation, BKW FMB Energie AG, Bruce Power Inc., China Power Investment Corporation, Chubu Electric Power Company, Chugoku Electric Power Company Inc., Constellation Energy Group Inc., Duke Energy, EDF Electricite de France SA, Entergy Corporation, Eskom Holdings Limited, Exelon Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, and others.



