Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018-2025 - Shanghai Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

A nuclear power plant is a type of power station that generates electricity by using heat from nuclear reactions that take place in a reactor. The plant also consists of machines that expel heat from the reactor to operate a steam turbine and generator to produce electricity. Electricity generated by nuclear power plants is called nuclear power. The nuclear power plant and equipment market accounted for revenue of $36,484 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $49,038 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2025.



Major Key Players of the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market are:

Shanghai Electric Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Larsen & Toubro Limited., BWX Technologies, Inc., Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd., ROSATOM (ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation), Toshiba, Doosan Corporation, Korea Electric Power Corporation, and General Electric.



The growth of the nuclear power plant and equipment market is driven by increase in demand from developing countries, such as China, where it is used on a large scale owing to its clean form of energy. Furthermore, the Middle Eastern countries focus on the development of nuclear energy infrastructure, which is expected to offer significant business opportunities and is anticipated to boost the nuclear power plant and equipment market. However, high cost associated with the nuclear power plant equipment hampers the growth of the market to a certain extent. Strict environmental norms or regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions create numerous growth opportunities for the market.



The global nuclear power plant and equipment market is segmented based on reactor type, equipment type, and region. Based on reactor type, it is categorized into high temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR), pressurized water reactor (PWR), boiling water reactor (BWR), pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR), fast breeder reactor (FBR), and others. By equipment type, the market is bifurcated into island equipment and auxiliary equipment. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market covered are:

High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR)

Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR), and Others



In the end, Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



