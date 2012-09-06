New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- GlobalData's latest report, "Nuclear Reactor Decommissioning Industry - Global Market Size and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2030" covers the global decommissioning market, including strategies, cost drivers and key challenges, and giving a detailed analysis of the global decommissioning market from 2012 to 2030. It also provides information about past decommissioning experiences and the key players in the decommissioning industry. The recent developments in the decommissioning market and age analysis of currently operational reactors are also covered in the report.
Scope
- Analysis of the decommissioning market by value and volume in the key regions of Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America.
- Decommissioning market sizes for the period 2012 to 2030.
- In-depth analysis of the age of reactors across the world by type, region and net capacity.
- Qualitative information on strategies, cost drivers and key challenges for the decommissioning market.
- Key updates on the decommissioning market's developments in different regions of the world.
- Key updates of the market's players, such as AREVA, Westinghouse, ONET Technologies, URS Corporation, EnergySolutions, and Studsvik AB, amongst many more.
- Detailed information on the nuclear power market in key countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain the most up to date information on the decommissioning market's developments across the world
- Identify key regions with potential opportunities for growth in the nuclear decommissioning market.
- Understand the emerging opportunities for players in the nuclear decommissioning industry.
- Facilitate decision making by understanding the opportunities in the decommissioning market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AREVA, Westinghouse, ONET Technologies, Studsvik AB, Speedy Hire plc, Babcock International Group plc, URS Corporation, Nuvia Ltd., EnergySolutions
