Nuclear Response Robot: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- New study on Nuclear Response Robots. The 2013 study has 503 pages, 184 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as automated process is put in place to provide nuclear power capability worldwide. These responder robots are evolving a new core technology in which all participants in the industry and in governments worldwide must invest.



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We all know the story, "Let me go I am old," the very very brave man who went into the melted down nuclear facility in Japan, pushing his younger colleagues out of the way of harm.



Nuclear response robots are being built out so the nuclear industry can build out devices that leverage rapid safe response. Well, now is the time to use robots in this nuclear industry.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the team that put the study together, "Until now, robot technology has not been robust enough to reasonably supplement human tasks in handling of nuclear situations. That is no longer the case, robots have sufficient mobility, size, sensors, and tooling to be effective in a variety of situations." Nuclear response robots are anticipated to have significant market growth as people in the industry begin to recognize the value of automated process in dealing with radiation.



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Nuclear responder robots are mobile automated process platforms that are responsive to nuclear handling needs. They are emerging in the context of globalization and nuclear energy development. Nuclear robots are inherently local, they are used locally at nuclear energy installations and for materials handling where the materials may be radioactive. They are needed by personnel in particularly dangerous situations. Nuclear responder robots are evolving as specially designed ground robots used to address nuclear and defense needs to support managing radioactive materials.



Nuclear response robot market shares and market forecast analysis considers that the targeted robots have a new market based on robotic advances in size, mobility, sensors, and materials handling devices.



The move from a primary delivery with a cost structure that accounts for truck rolls to a portable device market is set to bring dramatic changes to the industry. For vendors that have relied on the distribution network and financing the distribution network, their hold on the market has shifted.



Nuclear responder robot markets at $55 million in 2012 are anticipated to reach $1.1 billion dollars by 2019. Growth is a result of new interest in introducing automated process into nuclear markets.



Companies Profiled



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Market Leaders



Energid / Mitsubishi

Northrop Grumman / Romotec

General Dynamics



Market Participants



AB Precision (Poole) Ltd

Boston Dynamics

Carnegie Mellon University

Chemring EOD Limited

DCD-DORBYL (Pty) Ltd) / RSD

Ditch Witch

ECA Robotics

Elbit Systems

Energid Technologies

First-Response Robotics

G-NIUS / Shared Company of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

and Elbit Systems Ltd.

ICOR Technology

Kairos Autonami

Mesa Robotics

Lockheed Martin

Pearson Engineering

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

iRobot

Thales Group

Kongsberg

QinetiQ North America

Energid / Mitsubishi

QinetQ

BLACK-I Antiterrorist ROBOTICS

BAE Systems

Allen Vanguard

ReconRobotics

Pedsco

Re2



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ReconRobotics

Robosoft

RoboteX

TechnoRobot

Telerobb

Thales Group

Vecna Technologies



Check Out These Key Topics



Nuclear Response Robots

Law Enforcement Robots

Homeland Security Robots

First Responder Robots

Border Patrol Robots

Ground Robots

Bomb Detection Robots

Networks of Military Robots

Unmanned Logistics Vehicles

Robots Market Shares

Unmanned Vehicles

Robots Market Forecasts

Maneuverable Military Robots

Military Embedded Software

Sensor Networks

Search And Rescue

Robot Navigation

Battery for Robots

Robots Drive Control

Robots Electronics

Robots Market Segments

Low Power Robots

Guns Mounted on Robots

Military Robots

Auto Assault-12 (AA-2)

Remote-Controlled Weapons

Neural Robotics

Robotex

Folding Transport Military Robots

Robotics

Robot

Common Operator Control Unit

Radio Control Modules Security



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