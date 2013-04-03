Nuclear War Subject of Young Readers Science Fiction Novel

Greely, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Glass Dawn, a new Science Fiction novel from author Randy Stalha, tells the story of the last handful of survivors from a far away planet, leaving behind the aftermath of nuclear war. His debut novel, Randy Stalha tells a story for young readers with the theme of intention vs consequence. He admits the story gets intense in places. But young readers can handle intense, and for generations Science Fiction has been priming young minds to be ready to deal with big issues.



This Science Fiction novel tells the story of three robots, PopNjay, Jac and Mac, their creator, Dr Silane, and a handful of other survivors, who leave their planet after it has been destroyed by nuclear war. The nuclear war was caused by Dr Silane's first robot creation. The survivors reach the star Alpha Centurai, and begin looking for a habitable planet. Earth is just four light years away. Will Dr Silane's robots cause the same nuclear war destruction again?



Glass Dawn contains dozens of computer generated pieces of art, also created by Randy Stalha.



A video on YouTube, animated by the author, introduces the story.



Primarily a musician, Randy Stalha has played in rock and country bands, worked on orchestral and stage productions, and toured throughout the northwest and southern United States, the Caribbean and Central America. He has 4 CD's available at CDBaby.com and on iTunes.



Reviews of Glass Dawn:



Here are links to reviews of "Glass Dawn - The Adventures of PopNjay"



1. Review Harbor (1 review)

http://www.reviewharbor.net/glass-dawn-the-adventures-of-popnjay-book-review/



2. Hubpages (1 review)

http://snurre.hubpages.com/hub/book-review-glass-dawn



3. Barnes & Noble (2 reviews)

http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/glass-dawn-randy-stahla/1114843471?ean=2940044376724



4. Smashwords (4 reviews)

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/292350



CONTACT

Randy Stalha

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DesertSnowTV

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/103688640190445115817/posts

Website: http://www.star3tv.com