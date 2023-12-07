Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market : Current Growth and Future Projections by 2027

pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2023 -- The report "Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market by Agent Type (Nucleating Agents, Clarifying Agents), Form (Powder, Granules, Liquid), Polymer (PP, PE, PET), Application (Packaging, Consumer Products) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 504 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% from USD 353 million in 2022.



The nucleating and clarifying agents market is primarily driven by the increasing use of different types of polymers such as PP, PE, and PET in products that are used daily such as household containers; automobiles; aerated soft drinks, frozen food, & fruits, so on. Moreover, it is also driven by the rapidly developing industrial sector in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Mexico.



"Clarifying agents is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period"

Clarifying agents are projected to be the fastest growing segment, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Clarifiers are extensively used in the manufacture of products of semi-crystalline polymers used in packaging applications for food & beverages and pharmaceutical apparatus or packaging, wherein the property of transparency is a major concern.



"Granule form is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period"

Granule form is projected to be the fastest growing segment in global nucleating and clarifying agents market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Because of its cost-effectiveness, granule form is gaining traction for its application in various industries. It is also compatible with conventional feeders and are used to achieve efficiency in material handling.



"Polypropylene is projected to be the fastest growing polymer in nucleating and clarifying agents market, in terms of value"

PP is a widely used polymer across different applications such as packaging, consumer products, and automotive. The demand for products with high aesthetic value and better transparency for various types of food packaging and consumer products is expected to drive the market for nucleating and clarifying agents in the PP segment.



"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for nucleating and clarifying agents during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume."

Asia Pacific is the most promising regional market for polymers and related industries, including nucleating and clarifying agents. The increasing demand from packaging, consumer products, and automotive applications is driving the market for nucleating and clarifying agents in the region. The increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population also acts as a key driver for the market.



New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the nucleating and clarifying agents market include Milliken & Company (U.S.), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Imerys S.A. (France), Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), BASF SE (Germany), and Clariant AG (Switzerland).